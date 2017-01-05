Jan 5 Chuang's China Investments Ltd :

* Unit entered into disposal agreement with purchaser for disposal of sale shares at a consideration of rmb64.5 million

* Consideration to be paid by Shenzhen Hui Cong Investment, the purchaser , to co's unit in cash

* Group is expected to record a net gain in amount of approximately rmb10.7 million from the disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: