Jan 5 Prometic Life Sciences Inc :
* Prometic reacquires plasminogen rights from Hematech
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - regains 100 pct ownership of
profits from future sales of plasminogen for congenital
deficiency
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - hematech continues to hold
taiwanese rights to ppps as cmo supplier to prometic
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - consideration for acquiring
rights included issuance of 1.7 million shares of prometic to
Hematech
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - amended its licensing
agreement originally entered into with Hematech Biotherapeutics
Inc in May 2012
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - consideration included
payment of mid-single digit royalty as well as other non-cash
considerations to license agreement
