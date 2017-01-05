UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Close Brothers Group Plc :
* Issuance of Tier 2 capital
* To issue about 150 mln stg of subordinated debt which would qualify as Tier 2 capital
* CET1 and total capital ratios remain comfortably ahead of minimum requirements
* Says performance in November and December has continued to progress well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)