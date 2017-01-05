BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal, natural gas assets in West Virginia
Jan 5 Vaalco Energy Inc
* Avouma 2-H well on Avouma Platform offshore Gabon is back on production
* Well is currently producing at a stabilized rate of 2,700 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) gross, or 730 BOPD net to Vaalco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $10.3 million versus $14.8 million last year