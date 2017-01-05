BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 5 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :
* Unit HOOQ increased share capital from S$61.8 million to S$85.5 million via issue of 23.7 million ordinary shares at S$1 per share to Singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017