UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Global Logistic Properties Ltd :
* Refers to articles in WSJ and Bloomberg on 5 Jan in relation to independent strategic review of options available for business
* Company is in preliminary discussions with various parties in connection with a possible sale of company
* No definitive transaction has been entered into by company with any party
* Co is not aware of any information not previously announced which might explain unusual movements in shares of co today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)