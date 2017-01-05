BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 5 Mars One Ventures AG :
* Mars One Ventures AG - today confirms its short term mission and business plans for 2017
* Says in Dec 2016, a 6 million euros ($6.30 million)investment from world stock & bond trade limited was announced of which a first of six equal batches will be received end of Jan 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9517 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017