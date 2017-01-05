BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond
Jan 5 Acrossasia Ltd :
* Noted significant decrease in price, unusual trading volume of shares of first media as quoted on indonesian stock exchange
* Noted significant decrease in price, unusual trading volume of shares of first media as quoted on indonesian stock exchange

* Confirms it is not aware of any matter or development that is or may be relevant to unusual price and trading volume movements of shares of first media
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017