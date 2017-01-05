BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Eminence Entreprise :
* Group disposed on-market of total of 3.5 million CCB shares conducted on 30 dec 2016, at an average price of HK$5.91 per CCB share
* Gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately HK$20.6 million, which is receivable in cash on settlement
* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately HK$3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm