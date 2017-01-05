Jan 5 Eminence Entreprise :

* Group disposed on-market of total of 3.5 million CCB shares conducted on 30 dec 2016, at an average price of HK$5.91 per CCB share

* Gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately HK$20.6 million, which is receivable in cash on settlement

* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately HK$3.1 million