UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Sino Land Co Ltd :
* Sino Land-award Of Tender For The Development And Operation Of Hong Kong Ocean Park Fullerton Hotel
* Parkland received tender award confirmation from OPC for project
* Project costs, being total capital commitment of Parkland in project, are estimated to be approximately HK$3 billion
* Parkland intends to fund project costs by way of shareholders' loans and/or bank financing
* Project involves planning, design, financing, construction, development, operation, management and maintenance of hong kong ocean park fullerton hotel
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL