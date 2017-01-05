BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 5 Formpipe
* Receives order for Long-Term Archive from three Swedish municipalities
* Contract period is for four years, with options to extend contract for another four years
* Order value for three contracts amounts to 6.3 million Swedish crowns ($695,126)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0631 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017