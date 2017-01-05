BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Viking Line Abp :
* In 2016, total number of passengers on Viking Line vessels was 6,502,191, which corresponds to 1 percent decrease
* Number of passenger cars on all routes increased 5 pct in 2016 to 682,109 from 649,327 year ago Source text: bit.ly/2iSLSHv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm