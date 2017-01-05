Jan 5 Power Solutions International Inc
:
* Power solutions - determined company's previously issued
consolidated financial statements for fiscal year ended december
31, 2015 should be restated
* Power solutions - determined co's previously issued
financial statements for second, third and fourth fiscal
quarters of fy 2015 should be restated
* Power solutions international inc - determined co's
previously issued financial statements for fiscal quarter ended
march 31, 2016 should be restated
* Power solutions international - anticipates that it will
file restated financial statements covering affected fiscal
periods as soon as practicable
* Power solutions international - anticipated adjustments
are expected to reduce net sales previously recognized in
second, third, fourth qtrs of 2015
* Power solutions international inc - sec's enforcement
staff informed company that it was conducting an investigation
* Power solutions international inc - sec has issued a
subpoena requiring production of documents and information
* Power solutions international inc - believes focus of
inquiry concerns, among other things on revenue recognition
practices
Source text bit.ly/2hVLHN3
Further company coverage: