UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Berkshire hathaway inc files for two-part euro denominated senior note bond offering -sec filing
* Berkshire hathaway inc says BofA Merrill lynch, goldman sachs, jp morgan and wells fargo are joint book-running managers to offering Source text bit.ly/2hVHCZo Further company coverage:
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)