Jan 5 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to
better align with growth opportunities
* Conterno to assume additional geographic responsibilities
* Zulueta to lead international business
* Christi shaw has been hired to lead company's
bio-medicines business beginning April 3
* Lilly's current emerging markets business will combine
with europe to form Lilly International
* Diabetes, oncology, bio-medicines human pharmaceutical
therapeutic business areas will assume commercial responsibility
for products in China
* Conterno to assume Lilly USA leadership
