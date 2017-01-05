UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Capitala Finance Corp
* Capitala Group announces $21.0 million exit of Medical Depot Inc
* Capitala was repaid at par $14.7 million for its senior subordinated note
* In addition, company received $6.3 million for its equity investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)