BRIEF-Ligand enters into worldwide omniab platform license agreement with Xcella Biosciences
Jan 5 Genmab A/S :
* Announces studies of Daratumumab (Darzalex) in combination with Nivolumab in solid tumors and multiple myeloma
* Phase IB/II studies of Daratumumab to start in 2017
