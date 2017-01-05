Jan 5 Genmab A/S :

* Announces studies of Daratumumab (Darzalex) in combination with Nivolumab in solid tumors and multiple myeloma

* Phase IB/II studies of Daratumumab to start in 2017

* Studies will be sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)