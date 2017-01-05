Jan 5 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - co and Servier announced a
broad collaboration in immuno-oncology
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of
collaboration include an upfront payment to Pieris of eur30
million
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Pieris may also receive FTE
funding for specific projects, an option fee upon potential
expansion of collaboration
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - to get up to EUR324 million
in success-based payments for PRS-332, up to EUR193 million in
success-based payments for each of other programs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: