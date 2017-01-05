BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Sports Direct International Plc
* Result of meeting
* 46.04 percent votes cast from independent shareholders in favour of Keith Hellawell be re-elected as a director
* 80.92 percent shareholder votes passed in favour of Chairman Keith Hellawell being re-elected as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.