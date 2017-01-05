Jan 5 Sports Direct International Plc

* Result of meeting

* 46.04 percent votes cast from independent shareholders in favour of Keith Hellawell be re-elected as a director

* 80.92 percent shareholder votes passed in favour of Chairman Keith Hellawell being re-elected as a director