UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Amer Group Holding Co :
* Launches EGP 1.7 billion Porto Sharm project in Sharm El Sheikh Source:(bit.ly/2iHu6r2) Further company coverage:
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)