BRIEF-United Spirits March-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees
Jan 5 Atria Oyj :
* Danish Competition and Consumer Authority closes investigation into Atria Danmark A/S
* Authority said it does not find cause to further investigate to determine if conduct by Atria Danmark was problematic under Danish competition law Source text for Eikon:
* March quarter profit 54.3 million rupees versus 63.6 million rupees year ago