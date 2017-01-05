BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from the comparative reflections B538-02 study for PF-06410293, a potential biosimilar to Humira1 (adalimumab)
* Pfizer Inc - comparative, confirmatory reflections B538-02 study met its primary objective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million