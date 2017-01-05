Jan 5 Apple Inc :

* Apple Inc - announced that App Store welcomed 2017 with its busiest single day ever on New Year's day

* In 2016 alone, developers earned over $20 billion, up over 40 percent from 2015

* Apple Inc - $240 million in customer purchases makes Jan. 1, 2017 App Store's busiest day ever

* Customers purchases from App Store topping $3 billion in December