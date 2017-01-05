BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Apple Inc :
* Apple Inc - announced that App Store welcomed 2017 with its busiest single day ever on New Year's day
* In 2016 alone, developers earned over $20 billion, up over 40 percent from 2015
* Apple Inc - $240 million in customer purchases makes Jan. 1, 2017 App Store's busiest day ever
* Customers purchases from App Store topping $3 billion in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million