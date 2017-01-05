BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Gogold Resources Inc :
* Gogold resources - production for quarter ended dec 31, 2016 of 406,897 silver equivalent ounces, an increase of 122% over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million