* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - intends to pursue Sjögren's syndrome as second indication for its lead drug candidate HCDR1
* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - a patent application has been filed with U.S. Patent and trademark office for HCDR1 in treatment of Sjögren's syndrome
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million