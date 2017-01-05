Jan 5 Walgreens
* CFO on conf call- currency had a negative impact on q1
year-over-year performance, us dollar being around 18% higher
versus sterling
* CFO on conf call- branded drug price inflation continued
and was at a more moderate level than in prior quarters
* CFO on conf call- Q1 gross margin was higher than last
year primarily driven by owned brand performance and procurement
benefits
* CFO - recruitment and training of beauty consultants
taking slightly longer than expected
* CEO- "no doubt that the (U.S.) healthcare system needs to
change by improving the provision of healthcare while acting to
control the rapid growth in costs"
* CEO- "Holiday shopping was later than usual, with bulk of
sales occurring in the last days before christmas... Once again
seen what appears to be a solid holiday period in our main
retail market"
* We have been pricing more competitively in some of our
networks in preparation to drive volume
