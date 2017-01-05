BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Spectra Energy Corp
* Spectra Energy announces new quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share
* Increases annual dividend to $1.76 from $1.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million