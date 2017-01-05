Jan 5 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Prototype formulation development for jnp-0301 is underway, with ind-enabling studies planned for 2017

* Company expects to initiate definitive sheep studies by year-end 2017 for jnp-0301

* Juniper pharmaceuticals inc- sheep studies could potentially enable an ind submission in first half of 2018 for jnp-0301