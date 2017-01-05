BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Prototype formulation development for jnp-0301 is underway, with ind-enabling studies planned for 2017
* Company expects to initiate definitive sheep studies by year-end 2017 for jnp-0301
* Juniper pharmaceuticals inc- sheep studies could potentially enable an ind submission in first half of 2018 for jnp-0301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million