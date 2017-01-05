BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Enterprise Products Partners LP :
* Enterprise declares quarterly distribution increase
* Enterprise Products Partners LP - board of directors of its general partner declared increase in quarterly cash distribution to $0.41 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million