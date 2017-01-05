BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Tandy Leather Factory Inc -
* Dec. retail same store sales up 3%; wholesale same store sales down 3%; international same store sales up 7%
* Will no longer report monthly sales
* Sales for month of December were $9.3 million, up 2% compared to December 2015 sales of $9.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million