* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Aircastle Ltd :
* Aircastle Ltd - board granted Ron Wainshal, chief executive officer, a temporary medical leave of absence, effective January 6, 2017 - sec filing
* Aircastle Ltd - board of directors appointed Michael J. Inglese, company's chief financial officer, as acting chief executive officer
* Aircastle Ltd - Inglese will continue to serve as company's chief financial officer Source text - bit.ly/2iLUoe5 Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million