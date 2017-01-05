BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Sears holdings announces steps to enhance liquidity, stabilize operating performance
* Sears Holdings Corp - board of directors has determined to close an additional 150 non-profitable stores, comprised of 109 Kmart and 41 Sears stores
* Sears Holdings Corp - plan to generate up to $1 billion in liquidity
* Sears Holdings Corp - same store sales at Sears and Kmart for first two months of Q4 have declined in range of 12-13%
* Sears Holdings Corp - board of directors has determined to market certain properties within company's real estate portfolio
* Sears Holdings Corp - board has established a special committee to market certain real estate properties with goal of raising over $1 billion
* Sears Holdings Corp - entered a $500 million real estate backed loan, secured by real estate properties valued at over $800 million
* Sears Holdings Corp - special committee will engage external advisors to help co market properties over next several months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million