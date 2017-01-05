BRIEF-Arthur Gallagher & Co acquires Williams-Manny Insurance Group
* Arthur Gallagher & Co. Acquires williams-manny insurance group
Jan 5 Carnegie Technologies Holdings LLC:
* Announced nomination of five candidates for election to Magicjack's board of directors
* Intends to submit a proposal to purchase Magicjack for $8.50 per share
* Founder Paul M. Posner is holder of approximately 1.6% of shares in Magicjack VocalTec Source text for Eikon:
* Arthur Gallagher & Co. Acquires williams-manny insurance group
* Laurentian Bank increases the dividend on its common shares