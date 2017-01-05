BRIEF-India's Pricol March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.3 million rupees versus 63.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd :
* Issue of 10% guaranteed convertible bond in principal amount of HK$100 million due 2019
* Company entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement with Phoenix Green Limited being subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 54.3 million rupees versus 63.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 644 million rupees versus loss 2.12 billion rupees year ago