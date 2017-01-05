Jan 5 Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* PTC Therapeutics announces initiation of firefish study in infant (type I) SMA patients

* Joint development program in spinal muscular atrophy with roche, SMA foundation initiated clinical study in infants with type I SMA

* Clinical study will investigate safety, tolerability and efficacy of RG7916 in babies aged 1 to 7 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: