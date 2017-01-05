BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* PTC Therapeutics announces initiation of firefish study in infant (type I) SMA patients
* Joint development program in spinal muscular atrophy with roche, SMA foundation initiated clinical study in infants with type I SMA
* Clinical study will investigate safety, tolerability and efficacy of RG7916 in babies aged 1 to 7 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million