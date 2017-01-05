Jan 5 Sirius Xm Holdings Inc :

* Siriusxm exceeds 2016 subscriber guidance; issues 2017 subscriber and financial guidance

* Sirius xm holdings inc - ended 2016 with over 31.3 million subscribers

* Sirius Xm holdings inc - expects to meet or exceed its 2016 guidance for revenue, adjusted ebitda and free cash flow.

* Sees 2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.3 million

* Sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.3 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $5.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.025 billion

* Sees 2017 free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: