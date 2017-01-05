Jan 5 Dryships Inc -
* Dryships announces strategic expansion into the gas
carrier market
* Under terms of LPG option agreement, co will have 3 months
to exercise 4 separate options to purchase up to 4 vlgcs at
$83.5 million/vessel
* If company exercises all four of its options, total
purchase price of vlgc fleet will be $334.0 million
* Intends to finance any acquisition of vessels by using
cash on hand, undrawn liquidity under previously announced new
sifnos revolver
* If acquired, vessels will be managed by TMS cardiff gas,
company controlled by chairman and chief executive officer
* Agreed to enter "zero cost" option agreement with co's
controlled by CEO to purchase up to 4 high specifications very
large gas carriers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: