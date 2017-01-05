BRIEF-India's Albert David recommends dividend of 5.50 rupees/share
* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share
Jan 5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and PvP Biologics, Inc announced a global agreement for development of Kumamax
* Under terms of agreement, PvP will conduct research, development through phase 1 proof-of-principle studies
* To fund $35 million for PvP's expenses related to plan in exchange for option to acquire PvP following receipt of pre-defined data package
* Takeda may exercise its option to acquire PvP by paying an undisclosed fee as well as development and regulatory milestones
* Q1 OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO SEK -8.6 (-7.0) MILLION