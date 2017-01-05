J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 AES Distributed Energy:
AES Distributed Energy and ImMODO Energy announce partnership to construct 13.3 megawatts of solar PV projects in California
California solar PV projects are expected to be complete by August of 2017
Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001