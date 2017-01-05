J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon on Yahoo -merits of deal still make sense, there are still things that have to be completed in the investigation - Citi conference
* Verizon on Yahoo deal - "I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or another because we still don't know " - Citi conference
* Verizon executive says not putting time frame on decision about Yahoo deal - Citi conference Further company coverage:
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: