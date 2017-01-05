Jan 5 Spineguard :

* Reports 2016 Revenue Growth of 18 pct to 7.5 million euros ($7.95 million)

* Sales up 24 pct and exceed 2 million euros in Q4 2016

* Global revenue in Q4 of 2016 increased 24 pct to 2.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)