BRIEF-Terex Corp authorizes new share repurchase program
* Terex Corp says board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $280 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 ClinicalTrials.gov :
* Seattle Genetics' study of brentuximab vedotin combined with nivolumab for relapsed or refractory hodgkin lymphoma suspends enrollment
* Seattle Genetics' enrollment for combo trial on hold pending protocol amendment to allow additional patients to be enrolled, treated Source text - bit.ly/2hWGLb2
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.