J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 Adocia SA :
* Adocia announces two new multi-hormonal combination projects for the treatment of type 1 diabetes
* Medical benefit of such combinations already established in type 1 diabetes clinical trials with separate injections
* First clinical study expected to start in Q4 2017.
* New projects aim to offer more efficient therapy to people living with type 1 diabetes without increasing number of injections.
* Biochaperone enables combinations of insulin lispro with pramlintide and insulin lispro with exenatide, three hormones approved for treatment of diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: