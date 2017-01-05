Jan 5 TMX Group Ltd :

* Montréal Exchange achieved new monthly volume record for Options on 3 -Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures of 191,170 contracts traded

* MX also reached a new monthly volume for options on exchange traded funds (ETFs) of 1.7 million contracts traded

* December All TMX Equities Marketplaces volume 12.24 billion versus 10.02 billion

* December All TMX Equities Marketplaces daily averages volume $612 million versus $488.7 million