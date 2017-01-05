BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Centene Corp :
* Centene's Pennsylvania subsidiary awarded Medicaid agreement for the HealthChoices program
* Co's Pennsylvania subsidiary to serve Medicaid recipients enrolled in HealthChoices program in three zones
* The three-year agreement is expected to commence June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S