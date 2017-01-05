J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 5 (Reuters) -
* Trump tells confidant he still opposes AT&T-Time Warner merger- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2jflr2b
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: