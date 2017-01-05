BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Effective Jan. 1, 2017, board approved amendments to co's bylaws to reflect elimination of role of lead independent director
* Effective Jan. 1, 2017, board approved amendments to co's bylaws to separate roles of chairman and chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2iN5q2N) Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S