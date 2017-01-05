BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* On Jan 4, Board unanimously voted to increase size of Board to ten members and to elect Pierre Legault to Board - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iN1tLI) Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S