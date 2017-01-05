BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 6 Semtech Corp
* Semtech announces investment in myDevices for commercialization of iot applications
Semtech Corp says completed investment of approximately $3 million in myDevices, an internet of things (IoT) solutions company
Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S