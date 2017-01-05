BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc :
* Diversicare Healthcare -on December 29, 2016 executed a third amendment to third amended and restated revolving loan and security agreement
* Diversicare Healthcare -amendment modifies terms of loan agreement by increasing company's letter of credit sublimit from $10 million to $15 million Source text (bit.ly/2igCFb6) Further company coverage:
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S